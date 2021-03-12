Kim Kardashian Enjoys a Pizza Party with Her Oldest Children North and Saint

The kids each posed with their mom and their pizza in a series of fun snaps

There's a pizza party in the Kardashian West house!

Kim Kardashian posted a series of fun photos on her Instagram on Thursday night with her two oldest children — North, 7, and Saint, 5.

The kids each posed with their mom and their pizza in the photos, which Kim, 40, captioned: "Pizza Party 🍕"

The mom of four and her kids have been squeezing in lots of family and fun food time lately.

Last month, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's kids hung out with their cousin Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 4, for some kitchen experimentation.

In videos shared to Kim's Instagram Story, North boiled water with adult supervision, as her little sister Chicago, 3, and Dream looked on.

"Look who is cooking in the kitchen," says Kim as she takes video of the trio busy at the stove, with Chicago and Dream seated on the countertop.

"Hey, Chef North!" the mom then says, approaching them while laughing. "Girls, you can't be by the fire, okay?" she adds, as Chicago scoots away from the boiling pot. "What is Chef Northie making? And Chef Chi-Chi and Chef Dreamie — what are you guys making?"

Afterward, Kim shares cute clips of her sons, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 21 months, whom she also shares with Kanye West. She shouts for Psalm to look at her, and he happily turns to her from his high chair, smiling for the camera as Saint plays with him.