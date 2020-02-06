Kim Kardashian Thinks Baby Psalm Is Her Dad Robert Kardashian Reincarnated

Kim Kardashian West revealed her baby son Psalm embodies the spirit of her late father Robert Kardashian.

Kim, 39, recalled to E! News that before Psalm’s birth in May 2019, while visiting a blind medium in Bali — which was featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians — she was told she would welcome another son “and that it was going to be my father reincarnated.”

Kim and her husband Kanye West are also parents to son Saint, 4, and daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2.

“She had no idea,” Kim said of the blind medium. “No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy.”

Kim went on to share with E! that it wasn’t just the medium who shared that with her.

After Psalm’s arrival, Kim explained that baby Psalm was out with his nurse at a baby shower when the nurse was approached by a woman who asked her, “Is this your son?”

When the nurse said no, the woman replied, “Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnate,” Kim told E!

“So my whole family, all the time, thinks its my dad and is just so emotional and close to him,” Kim said of Psalm.

The KKW Beauty founder also revealed that Psalm and her late father share many of the same characteristics.

“He’s left-handed, like my dad,” Kim told E! “So, all these things happen. I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. I want to believe it!”

Kim’s father died in July 2003 of esophageal cancer.

Kim has previously raved over her youngest child saying on Instagram in August 2019 that Psalm “is the sweetest ever!”

“He’s honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm,” Kim wrote alongside a photo of her and Psalm cuddling together.

Kim’s reveal about Psalm to E! comes after she opened up about her family’s healthy diet.

On Monday, the reality star revealed she had a craving for Eggo waffles on Twitter, which she later turned into an impromptu Q&A, answering queries from fans who were curious about her eating habits.

“I eat mostly plant based. No meat anymore,” Kim replied when one Twitter user asked if she’d ever consider going vegan.

As for her children, the mother of four responded affirmatively when another fan asked if they follow a plant-based diet as well, but noted, “North is a pescatarian though.”

Regardless of the cuisine, mealtimes can be a little frenzied for Kim’s family of six. Last month, the KKW Beauty founder shared a snap of their entire brood around a circular wooden table, eating breakfast.

Each family member seemed to be invested in a different aspect of the gathering, with Kanye, 42, and his reality-star wife focusing on what Saint was holding. North, meanwhile, had one of their Pomeranian pups under each arm as she gazed on from behind her parents and brother.

Surprisingly, the only two in the group who were looking at the camera were youngest siblings Psalm and Chicago.

And Psalm appeared to be the calmest, lying in a baby sleeper in the center of the table as his family buzzed about in the background around their plates of eggs, fruit and cereal.

“Morning Madness,” Kim captioned her post, on which her sister Khloé Kardashian commented, “This is bliss!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”