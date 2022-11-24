Kim Kardashian Tells North West the Story of Her Conception — and the Dress That Made It Happen

Kim Kardashian gave eldest daughter North West a little history lesson on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Thursday's episode saw the mother-daughter duo visiting designer Olivier Rousteing in Paris. During their visit, Kim explained how the fashion mogul indirectly had something to do with North's conception.

Apparently, Kim was wearing a blue gown designed by Rousteing, 36, on the night she conceived North with ex-husband Kanye West.

"Northie, I've known Olivier since before you were a baby," the SKIMS founder told North in the episode. "And he gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me."

Kim revealed that North was actually conceived on an extra special day.

"It was my birthday the year before you were born and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress," she shared. "So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you're on this planet."

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

The Hulu series then showed a glimpse into the past, featuring Kim wearing the royal blue gown to the 2012 Angel Ball. The event took place on Oct. 22 — just one day after Kim's birthday.

Kim filed for divorce from the 45-year-old rapper in February 2021. She was declared legally single in March, though the divorce has not been finalized.

The pair share four children together: North, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3.

The conversation between Kim and North wasn't the only baby talk on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. Khloé Kardashian introduced her still-unnamed baby boy to big sister True Thompson, while Kylie Jenner teased her second baby's name could be revealed during season 3 of the series.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Thursday's episode of The Kardashians was the season 2 finale. Viewers will have to wait a bit longer for an official season 3 release date.