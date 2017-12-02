Kim Kardashian is revealing this year’s highly-anticipated family Christmas card piece by piece just like a holiday advent calendar.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, kicked off the 25-day countdown on her website, app and social media on Friday with a sneak peek of a panorama that featured son Saint, who turns 2 on Dec. 5.

In the teaser photo, North West‘s little brother wears denim jeans as he poses in front of the camera surrounded by neatly wrapped brown presents with white ribbon.

This year’s long-awaited holiday card, which was captured by photographer Eli Linnetz, will be Saint’s first as he was only a few weeks old when sister North and cousins Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick starred in the 2015 photo wearing coordinating chic black outfits. And, the family opted to not release a card in 2016.

But in 2015, after a tumultuous year, the Kardashian-Jenners decided to go back to basics and settled on a sweet, simple photo of the youngest family members set against a plain white backdrop.

This year, the KKW Beauty entrepreneur took on the role of organizing the Christmas card shoot.