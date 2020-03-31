Kim Kardashian Says Home-Schooling Her Kids During Coronavirus Social Distancing Is 'Insanity'

Kim Kardashian West is a reality star, fashion designer, entrepreneur, law student — but home-schooling master is one title she’s still working on.

During a video call-in for The Tonight Show‘s at-home edition with host Jimmy Fallon, the mother of four shared that the task of educating her two older children with husband Kanye West (son Saint, 4, and daughter North, 6½) has posed its fair shares of challenges since the family began social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s spring break now, but we have school, usually,” said Kardashian West, 39, on Monday. “So to be the teacher to four young kids — well, two are in school, so two — is insanity. I’m, like, hiding from them.”

“And then they have to stop for P.E., go run up and down in the backyard, or they do this Pokémon yoga,” the star added, explaining that her kids have also been spending time making edible slime and building “a different fort” in “every room of the house.”

Fallon, meanwhile, has been finding similarly creative (albeit messy!) ways to keeps his daughters Frances Cole, 5, and Winnie Rose, 6½, entertained at home.

“Today we made Play-Doh,” said the host, 45, showing Kardashian West a photo on his phone of one of the girls with blue material all over her hands. “So everything is blue in the house, obviously, after that.”

As for how the SKIMS founder and West, 42, have been passing leisure time with North, Saint and their younger siblings Psalm, 10 months, and Chicago, 2, “We watched Onward. We can’t wait for Trolls [World Tour],” she said.

Kardashian West also appeared on The View on Tuesday, where she revealed that she has enjoyed “the family bonding” part of being home with her husband and children.

“The kids just got on spring break, thank God! Being their teacher, too — my newfound respect for teachers!” she said. “They deserve so much. It’s been tough juggling it all. You really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids.”

“Let me say, being at home with four kids — if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It’s really tough,” Kardashian West added.

