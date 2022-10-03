Kim Kardashian Takes North West Sightseeing in Italy After Milan Fashion Week

The mother and daughter fashionistas soaked up some culture after a busy few weeks

By Ingrid Vasquez
Published on October 3, 2022 07:19 PM
Kim Kardashian sightseeing with North
Photo: kim kardashian/instagram; getty

Kim Kardashian has gone sightseeing with her oldest daughter, North West to see Italy's historic sites and to soak in some culture after Milan Fashion Week.

The Kardashians star, 41, and the 9-year-old walked the streets of Milan taking in all the attractions on Saturday.

Wearing matching Dolce & Gabbana outfits, the mother and daughter duo toured historical sites such as the Duomo di Milano cathedral.

However, North West didn't accompany her mom alone to Europe for fashion week. Kim's other children, sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6, and daughter Chicago, 4, also attended the show.

On Monday, Kim shared a series of images of the mother/daughter sightseeing tour as well as collage-style mages of both Saint and Chicago in which their faces appear as if in a kaleidoscope.

The outing comes after Kim collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana on the house's spring/summer 2023 fashion show, so it was only fitting that North wore an all-black ensemble that matched the theme of her mom's new collection.

Italian fashion designers Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge applause with US media personality <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> at the end of the presentation of Dolce & Gabbana's Women's Spring Summer 2023 fashion collection on September 24, 2022 as part of the Fashion Week in Milan. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty

Speaking about the theme of their outfits and new collection, Kim wrote in an Instagram post on Sept. 24: "I always loved the beautiful, quintessential 90s & 2000's looks… feminine, bold, they always made me feel so confident & glamorous."

"You could feel the moment you put on a D & G dress that the intention when it was designed & made was to celebrate the woman wearing it. To make her feel like she could do anything, be anything, own her confidence & her beauty".

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a>, Khloe Kardashian and north west
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

All four children, alongside Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner, sat front row for the show at the show to support Kim.

The fashion house has a longstanding relationship with the family.

The brand previously worked with Kim's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, on her wedding dress for her Portofino wedding to Travis Barker in May. The couple also wed at Dolce & Gabbana's L'Ulivetta villa.

RELATED VIDEO: North West, 9, Sits Front Row with Kris Jenner at Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga Runway Debut

The debut of Kim's "Cio, Kim" collection comes after a summer of travel for the famous mother-daughter duo.

North accompanied her mom earlier this summer to Paris as she made her runway debut during Balenciaga's 51st Couture Collection presentation at Paris Couture Fashion Week.

