Kim Kardashian Visits Her Times Square SKKN Billboard with Daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9

Kardashian's daughters smiled in photos just across the street from the enormous New York City ad

Kim Kardashian shared a special moment with her daughters in New York City.

Early Friday, the SKKN founder shared photos with daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, as they visited an ad for her new skincare line starring Kardashian in Times Square.

In the first photo, shared on Kardashian's Instagram Story, North and Chicago smile as they pose in front of the reality star's face in the enormous ad in the background.

The second photo shows North pointing out another SKKN ad around the corner, which features one of the products from the line.

Along with her daughters, Kardashian also shares sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6, with ex-husband Kanye West.

North West Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian has been making lots of memories with her kids this summer. Earlier this week, the SKIMS founder shared other photos from her summer travels with her kids, including from a recent beach vacation.

"LIFE," she captioned the series of images where she seemingly recreates a 2019 beach shoot with her kids. In the first few photos, Kardashian tries to get the kids together in the same order and poses as in their previous shoot, with varying degrees of success.

In a later shot, she's playing around with North and Chicago and even tries to jump on her older daughter's back.

She later shared additional photos on her Instagram Story of her family visiting New Jersey's American Dream Mall. Kardashian included photos from the aquarium as well as scenes from her family enjoying the indoor ski slope.

"Skiing in the summer at American Dream Mall must be my fave thing to do!!!" she captioned a shot of her and North in ski gear with the 9-year-old sticking her tongue out.

North West and Kim Kardashian Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Earlier this month, Kardashian and North served next-level fashion accessory game during Paris Couture Fashion Week. The mother-daughter duo sported matching silver nose ring chains while at the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 show in Paris.

Not only did Kardashian and her daughter wear matching accessories, but they twinned in black and gray pinstriped outfits: North wore a vest and skirt combo while her mom opted for a maxi dress.