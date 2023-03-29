Kim Kardashian Takes Daughters North and Chicago, Niece Penelope to a Hedgehog Cafe — See Photos!

Kim Kardashian treated some of her favorite kiddos to a girls' day at a hedgehog cafe

Published on March 29, 2023
Kim Kardashian and North West. Photo: Kim and North TikTok

Kim Kardashian is hitting up an animal cafe with some of her favorite kids.

On Wednesday, the SKIMS co-founder, 42, and daughter North, 9½, shared a new video on TikTok showing scenes from their outing at a hedgehog café.

The mother-daughter duo was also joined by 5-year-old Chicago, cousin Penelope Disick, and North's bestie, Ryan Romulus.

"🦔 café," Kardashian captioned the video, which shows her taking glam selfies with the teeny mammals.

North and Ryan can be seen wearing matching braids in various shades of purple as they play with the hedgehogs carefully. Chicago and Penelope are also seen picking up the sweet, spiky little creatures.

The eldest of Kardashian and ex Kanye West has been spending a lot of time with her little sister, sharing a TikTok in January where the two do each other's edges.

North offered to let her sister go first and reminded her of the order they use their hair products as she looked for an edge brush, wearing an oversized black Aaliyah t-shirt while Chicago wore a set of LOL pajamas.

With the phone perched in front of them, Chicago sat on the counter and leaned in to work on North's baby hairs. North cheered Chicago on, reassuring her that she's "doing so good."

Chicago carefully moved North's braids as she worked with the brush.

"This is so good, Chi. Are you going to be a hair person when you're older?" North asked.

Chicago cheerfully said, "Yes, I'm going to do people's hair," informing her sister she was doing a "tropical thing" with her hair.

"Because your hair is tropical," the 5-year-old reasoned.

North was proud to show off the finished project. "Okay guys, here's my edges," she said in a sing-song voice. "By Chicago West."

