Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Sunny Selfies with Daughter North — See the Photos!

Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter posed for some cute selfies for the reality star's Instagram on Thursday

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 02:34 PM
Kim Kardashian and North West
Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian loves to spend time with her oldest!

The SKIMS founder, 42, shared a cute series of selfies with 9-year-old daughter North on Instagram Thursday, posing with the pre-teen for some sunny shots.

The mother-daughter pair soak up the perfect lighting for the selfies as they pose next to one another, both sporting black tops. North wears her hair up in braided pigtails while her mom shows off her long blonde hair draped over her shoulders.

In the first picture, Kardashian makes a kissy face as North smiles, and the 9-year-old copies her mom's pursed lips in a later selfie.

Kardashian, who is also mom to Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West, simply captioned the post with a sun emoji.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> and North West
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Also on Thursday, the reality star showed off North's impressive Christmas elf display she created for her younger siblings.

"North got creative w the elves this year," the mom-of-four said on her Instagram Stories. "They will wake up so happy!"

"Psalm's firefighter elf," she captioned a video of one of the elves dressed as a fireman dangling on a rope next to a stove in mid-rescue. Displayed on the wall nearby are hand-drawn signs of "caution!" and "fire!" in red and green marker.

"Chicago's elf is a makeup artist," Kardashian informed fans in the next snap of an elf seated on the floor surrounded by makeup palettes of pink and purple eyeshadow.

Meanwhile, Saint's Elf "got into the candy," Kardashian wrote on a picture of an elf with an open package of Nerds Clusters, seated alongside a TV remote. For North's own personalized elf display, she designed a bouquet of candy canes to look like a basketball, with an actual basketball resting on another display of fanned-out candies.

On Tuesday, Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner, 67, shared her own "Elf on a Shelf" video of mini-figures situated on a staircase in her home. A closer look showed that the elves represented each of her grandchildren, with a "Lovey" elf in the middle of the group of twelve.

