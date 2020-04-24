Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Son Saint Goofing Around: 'Look at This Face!'

Kim Kardashian West can't get enough of her adorable kids!

On Thursday, the reality star — who has been social distancing with husband Kanye West and kids Psalm, 10 months, Chicago, 2, Saint, 4, and North, 6½ — snapped a silly shot of Saint hanging out at home.

In the photo, the toddler is seen sticking his tongue out at the camera and holding his arms by his chest. While he's not wearing a shirt, Saint accessorized his upper half with a gold cross necklace.

"Look at this face!" Kardashian West, 39, wrote of her son.

Followers of the SKIMS founder couldn't get over how adorable Saint looked in the photo.

"He's the absolute best," wrote his aunt Khloé Kardashian.

Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips added, "Saint is the cutest little guy!"

"Sainty ‼️❤️," La La Anthony commented.

Kardashian West recently opened up about life at home with husband West and their four children amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Let me say, being at home with four kids — if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It’s really tough,” said the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star during a call-in interview to The View.

She revealed that the family had been spending much of their time watching “every single movie you could possibly imagine,” including ’80s films like Harry and the Hendersons, and focusing on the day-to-day bond that they might not get to experience quite as much because they’re usually traveling a lot more.

But at-home education has proved to be quite the hurdle for the mother of four. “The kids just got on spring break, thank God! Being their teacher, too — my newfound respect for teachers! They deserve so much,” Kardashian West said. “It’s been tough juggling it all. You really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids.”

A source told PEOPLE on Thursday that West let his wife get a "break" from their full house of children by taking a few of their kids to Wyoming last week.

"They have been taking turns caring for the kids," the source explained.

