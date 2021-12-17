Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Chicago Bargaining for a Candy Cane

Kim Kardashian had to laugh at her younger daughter "trying to convince me she's allowed to have this candy cane"

Like mother, like daughter! Kim Kardashian West had a giggle over a playful (and holiday-appropriate) negotiation with her 3-year-old daughter, Chicago.

Kardashian, 41, posted a pair of photos on Instagram Thursday of her younger daughter posing with a candy cane. In the first photo, the toddler holds the treat in one hand while looking up at the camera.

"Chicago trying to convince me she's allowed to have this candy cane 😂😍," the former Keeping Up star wrote in her caption.

And it would seem Kardashian's mini-me made a strong case — in the second snap, she's grinning as she holds the candy cane up to her mouth.

In an interview with Parents for their September issue, Kardashian admitted she often can't resist her kids: 8-year-old daughter North, Chicago, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West.

"When my kids want something, typically candy, they give me this look directly in my eyes that cuts right through me," she admitted. "I usually give in and give them what they want."

Although Kardashian said she is working on "being stricter and saying no" to her kids, she did share one of her parenting qualities that she is especially proud of: her patience.

"I'm naturally very calm, which I think translates into my parenting," she said. "I don't get super stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids age 5 and under running around."

Along with her latest post of Chicago's candy cane cuteness, Kardashian has been keeping her Instagram followers in the loop with her family's holiday plans this year.

The mom of four revealed that she has hired Grammy-winning pianist Philip Cornish to wake her children up with festive music all December long.

"Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake the kids," Kardashian shared earlier this month alongside a video on her Instagram Story.