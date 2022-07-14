Kim Kardashian 'Supported and Encouraged' Khloé in Pursuing Surrogacy to Have Baby No. 2: Source

Kim, who welcomed two of her four children via surrogate, encouraged her younger sister to consider surrogacy, a source tells PEOPLE

Khloé Kardashian is is feeling supported as she prepares to welcome her second baby.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kim Kardashian encouraged the Good American co-founder, 38, to pursue surrogacy. Kim, a mom of four, welcomed her younger two children, Psalm, 3, and Chicago, 4, via surrogacy after experiencing complications in her pregnancies with Saint, 6, and North, 9.

"Khloé tried to get pregnant for a while. When this didn't work out, they decided to explore other options. Kim supported and encouraged Khloe to find a surrogate," the source says.

On Wednesday, PEOPLE confirmed that Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson, who share 4-year-old daughter True, are expecting their second child together via surrogate. Thompson is also dad to son Theo, 7 months, with Maralee Nichols and son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

The insider says that Khloé was "elated" to learn her surrogate was pregnant in December, but the situation became "bittersweet" when she discovered the NBA player fathered a child with Nichols during their romantic relationship. Khloé and Thompson had been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018.

"It was a bittersweet situation for Khloé," the source notes. "She was so excited about the baby but incredibly disappointed in Tristan. Like Khloé always does though, she turned it around and focused on the good."

The former couple's surrogate was already pregnant with their baby when Thompson's cheating scandal surfaced in December, a source told PEOPLE.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family," a representative for Kardashian told PEOPLE on Wednesday.

The source added that despite the pair expecting a sibling for True, "Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

Khloé and Thompson's new addition comes after the reality star opened up about her struggles with conceiving.

During the March 2021 premiere episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians' final season, Khloé shared that doctors informed her she would have a "high-risk" pregnancy if she chose to carry her own second child. She told her sister Kim that she was considering surrogacy at the time.

"I'm not gonna get into specifics on-camera," she said in the episode, "but they said it's like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn't know that was like a lingering thing."

"This is all really shocking to me," Khloé added in her confessional. "All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It's really hard for me to digest."