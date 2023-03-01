Kim Kardashian Posts Cute Pic of Son Saint in Bed — And Adds He 'Punched' Her in the Eye While Asleep

Kardashian's sweet moment with her 7-year-old son was quickly interrupted by an involuntary moment of mild violence

Published on March 1, 2023 08:33 AM
Kim Kardashian and son Saint. Photo: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian's sweet moment with her son Saint quickly took a turn.

The mother of four, 42, shared a cute photo set of her 7-year-old sleeping next to her in bed on her Instagram Story Tuesday night with the caption, "Is there really anything better in this life?"

But the picture of family bliss swiftly changed, as the first photos were followed by the SKIMS founder revealing that Saint — whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West — had accidentally assaulted his mom in his sleep.

"Forget it. He just punched me in the eye in his sleep and rolled over! Not as cute as I thought," Kardashian hilariously captioned the final snap.

Kardashian was reunited with her kids following her recent trip to Italy for Milan Fashion Week.

The visit saw the reality star, who is the face of Dolce & Gabbana's 2023 Spring campaign, rock four outfits from the brand in one day on the same day as their runway show.

The looks included a stunning tan leather belted ensemble and a vintage skintight jeweled red dress from the fashion house.

As well as Saint, the Kardashians star is also mom to daughters North, 9½, and Chicago, 5, plus son Psalm, 3½, with rapper West, 45.

Kardashian treated her brood to a family ski vacation last month, taking all four of her children to the mountains to hit the slopes.

She shared a carousel of pictures from the trip on Instagram, showing off her kids' ski talents.

While brothers Saint and Psalm dressed head to toe in black just like their mom, North wrapped up against the cold in a silvery ski suit, a white hat and goggles. Younger sister Chicago stood out in a hot-pink ensemble as she rode one of the lifts.

Kardashian-Jenner momager Kris Jenner was among the many commenters who endorsed the family's wintry fashion show on Instagram.

"Ski cuties!!!!! 🎿🎿🎿" she wrote in the comments section of the post.

