Kim Kardashian Shares Silly Video of Son Saint, 3, Playing with Uncle Rob Kardashian Mask

Saint is a master of disguise!

Kim Kardashian West‘s 3-year-old son had some fun with his mom recently, hiding behind a mask modeled after a photo of Rob Kardashian, and posing as his uncle in a cute video the reality star shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday night.

“I’m Uncle Robbie, what’s your name?” says the little boy, prompting a “What?” from Kardashian West, 38.

He then takes the mask away and lets out a series of jubilant laughs as his mom exclaims, “It’s you?! I thought you were Uncle Robbie! You tricked me!”

Elsewhere on her Instagram Story Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and new mother of four shared that she was “studying today” for the bar exam “while the babe is sleeping.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Saint West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Saint West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Saint West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Homemade Music Video “Choreographed by North” After Son’s Birth: “What We Do on Maternity Leave”

Kardashian West announced the arrival of her fourth child on Twitter Friday, writing, “He’s here and he’s perfect!“

She and husband, Kanye West, 41, also share son Saint plus daughters Chicago, 16 months, and North, 6 next month.

The reality star and lawyer hopeful followed up with a second tweet that read, “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨”

Image zoom Saint West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A source previously revealed to PEOPLE that following the birth of their son last week, the spouses “have really found a way to parent as a team,” with “everything falling into place for them.”

The insider added that while they’ve waited quite a while to become a family of four, “There were definitely points where Kim was nervous — four kids is a lot!”

Image zoom The West family Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: “He’s Here!” Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Son: “He’s Perfect”



The couple have yet to reveal their baby boy’s name, but in April, Kardashian West shared that while she’d initially wanted an Armenian moniker for the couple’s second son, but she hadn’t found anything she felt great about yet.

However, she did like the idea of naming her new baby after her brother. “I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, after my brother, Rob,” she shared during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Las Vegas, revealing that Kardashian, 32, had already given her his blessing.

In addition to her brother, the name was also shared by Kardashian West’s late father, Robert Kardashian. “My brother approved it, so that’s like our one kind of name,” she continued, before admitting she still had her reservations about the choice as it was very different than her other children’s names.

Many fans are speculating that the new arrival’s name is Bear, considering the teddy-bear emojis the mother of four has tacked on to social-media posts about her “CBD & Meditation”-themed baby shower.