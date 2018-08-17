Kim Kardashian's Son Saint Adorably Recognizes 'Daddy' Kanye West Rapping  

Saint West knows his dad is a big deal.

While aboard David Grutman’s yacht in Miami on Thursday, Kim Kardashian West’s 2-year-old quickly recognized Kanye West’s voice when his song “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” came on.

“Who’s singing this?” Kardashian West, 37, asked Saint on her Instagram story.

Saint, who wore a sailor’s hat for the outing, then responded, “Daddy,” without any hesitation as Kardashian West continued to rap the lyrics.

Shortly after, Kardashian West posted another clip of herself listening to “Homecoming” by West, but this time with her eldest daughter North, 5.

In addition to the sweet moments with her children, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her curves in a skintight pink Chanel bodysuit.

It appears the moment-by-moment documentation was due to her needing to kill time on the boat.

Kardashian West later revealed she, her kids, and friends Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen were stuck on one side of the Miami river due to a crash involving a photographer.

“Finally the bridge would open because the paparazzi crashed a car and they wouldn’t let the bridge open and made us wait for literally 40 minutes,” Kardashian West said while filming the The Brickell drawbridge rise.

Recently, Kardashian West has been enjoying time off from work.

Before jetting off to Miami, she and her kids took a trip to the Bahamas.

On Wednesday, Kardashian West shared a video of Saint wildly dancing to “Raise Up” by Petey Pablo at a restaurant table.

In the clip, Saint could seen showing off his impressive dance moves while waving a white napkin in the air– that is before he threw it across the restaurant.