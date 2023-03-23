Kim Kardashian and Son Saint Can't Stop Laughing as They Have a Tickle Fight in Adorable Video

Kim Kardashian had a very silly morning with her older son Saint.

The SKIMS founder, 42, shared an adorable video on her Instagram Story Wednesday of her and her 7-year-old son giggling together as they had a tickle fight in bed.

The mother-son duo can't stop laughing as Kardashian tickles her little boy and he rolls around the bed and tries to get her back.

"What, are you ticklish?" the mom of four asks through laughter.

Along with Saint, Kardashian and ex Kanye West also share son Psalm, 4, and daughters Chicago, 5, and North, 9½.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Saint West and. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier this week, Kardashian treated son Saint to a very special outing in Paris.

Along with some friends, the model and Saint attended the Paris Saint Germain game, where the boys enjoyed a lot of excitement, like getting to meet star player Kylian Mbappé.

The group of boys could also be seen FaceTiming with Neymar Jr. on her Instagram Story as Kardashian wrote, "The luckiest boys in the world FaceTiming @neymarjr to wish him a speedy recovery."

Later, The Kardashians star shared another shot where Saint and his friends were giving her a group hug.

"It's safe to say the boys loved our soccer tour trip! Soccer moms for the win!" she wrote.