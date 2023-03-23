Kim Kardashian and Son Saint Can't Stop Laughing as They Have a Tickle Fight in Adorable Video

Kim Kardashian is a mom to four kids: daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 02:21 PM
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram (2)

Kim Kardashian had a very silly morning with her older son Saint.

The SKIMS founder, 42, shared an adorable video on her Instagram Story Wednesday of her and her 7-year-old son giggling together as they had a tickle fight in bed.

The mother-son duo can't stop laughing as Kardashian tickles her little boy and he rolls around the bed and tries to get her back.

"What, are you ticklish?" the mom of four asks through laughter.

Along with Saint, Kardashian and ex Kanye West also share son Psalm, 4, and daughters Chicago, 5, and North, 9½.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Kardashian Brings Saint West and His Friends to Meet Soccer Star Kylian Mbappe in Paris
Saint West and. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier this week, Kardashian treated son Saint to a very special outing in Paris.

Along with some friends, the model and Saint attended the Paris Saint Germain game, where the boys enjoyed a lot of excitement, like getting to meet star player Kylian Mbappé.

The group of boys could also be seen FaceTiming with Neymar Jr. on her Instagram Story as Kardashian wrote, "The luckiest boys in the world FaceTiming @neymarjr to wish him a speedy recovery."

Later, The Kardashians star shared another shot where Saint and his friends were giving her a group hug.

"It's safe to say the boys loved our soccer tour trip! Soccer moms for the win!" she wrote.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Brings Saint West and His Friends to Meet Soccer Star Kylian Mbappe in Paris
Kim Kardashian Brings Saint West and His Friends to Meet Soccer Star Kylian Mbappé in Paris
kim kardashian son
Kim Kardashian Snuggles with Son Saint as They Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas in Cute Photos
kim kardashian parent
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Selfies with Son Saint and Daughter Chicago: 'My Bb's'
Kim Kardashian Takes Soccer Fan Son Saint, 7, To English Soccer Game
Kim Kardashian Takes Soccer Fan Son Saint West, 7, to English Soccer Game
Kim Kardashian with her children
Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Family Photo with Daughters North and Chicago Along with Sons Saint and Psalm
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Pic of Saint in Bed— Then Adds He ‘Punched’ Her In The Eye While Sleeping
Kim Kardashian Posts Cute Pic of Son Saint in Bed — and Adds He 'Punched' Her in the Eye While Asleep
Kim Kardashian easter preparation
Kim Kardashian & Her Kids Spend Family 'Craft Time' Making Easter Decorations During Self-Isolation
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Father's day
The Kardashian-West Family's Cutest Pics
Kim Kardashian Shares North's Pencil Drawings of Little Brother Psalm and Grandmother Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian Shares North's Impressive Drawings of Brother Psalm and Grandmother Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian; Psalm West
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Valentine's Day Gift from Son Psalm, 3½: 'I Love You Mom'
Kim Kardashian and North West Perform TikTok Dance With Olivia Pierson: ‘Best Backup Dancers You’ll Ever See’
Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Perform TikTok Dance with Olivia Pierson: 'Best Backup Dancers'
Kim Kardashian Hits Slopes with Kids
Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos from Family Ski Vacation with All 4 Kids
https://www.instagram.com/p/CncafDxJ2Qt/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Family Celebrate Chicago's 5th Birthday: 'Proud to be Your Mom'
Kim Kardashian and North West Enjoy Relatable Family Moment Creating ‘Hairstyle of the Day’
Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Enjoy Relatable Family Moment Creating 'Hairstyle of the Day'
kim kardashian chicago
Kim Kardashian Goes All Out on Pretty Pink Hello Kitty Cake for Daughter Chicago's 5th Birthday
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
All About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4 Kids