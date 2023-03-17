Kim Kardashian Takes Soccer Fan Son Saint West, 7, to English Soccer Game

Kim Kardashian is officially a soccer mom!

The 42-year-old took her son Saint West, 7, to watch England's Arsenal F.C. play Portugal's Sporting Lisbon in London on Thursday.

Kardashian shared a series of sweet snapshots and clips from the evening on her Instagram Stories, including images of Saint and his friends excitedly watching the game in red and white Arsenal shirts, chanting "Defense!"

Soccer fan Saint — whom Kardashian shares with ex-husband Kanye West — sported Arsenal Women's Katie McCabe's no. 15 shirt for the game and teamed it with a black hoodie and matching joggers.

Sadly, it was not a totally happy outing, however, as Arsenal lost the game 5-3 to Sporting Lisbon after a penalty shootout. Kardashian captured her son's reaction to the last-minute loss in her final photo from the night which shows Saint grimacing with his head in his hands.

Saint West. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Before the game kicked off, the SKIMS founder shared a glimpse inside her private box at the Emirates Stadium in north London.

"SEND HELP 🆘," she captioned a photo of a table covered in matchday programs and PRIME energy drinks, which is co-owned by boxer Logan Paul and British rapper KSI.

Kardashian previously referred to herself as a "soccer mom" back in 2015 when she shared a picture of her eldest daughter North, now 9, wearing soccer boots and socks and running with a ball.

Saint West with his pals at a soccer match. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"Officially a soccer mom! #MyLittleGoalie ⚽️⚽️⚽️," she captioned the snap.

Watching and taking part in sports is becoming a common hobby for the Kardashian clan. Last month, the mom-of-four — who also shares daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 3, with West — took her brood to the mountains for some skiing.

The family hit the slopes in wintry ensembles and the Kardashians star later showed off their ski talents on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian dressed head-to-toe in an all-black outfit for the day out, with sons Saint and Psalm matching their mom with their ensembles. Daughters North and Chicago decided to stand out, with Chicago opting for a hot-pink jacket, ski pants and fleece, while North donned a silver metallic ski suit.

Rapper West also took Saint to an NBA game earlier this month, with the pair watching the Golden State Warriors play the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.