Kim Kardashian Jokes Son Saint, 5, 'Still Looks Cute' After Cutting His Own Hair with Kid Scissors

Saint is rocking a creative new 'do for 2021!

Kim Kardashian West showed off her 5-year-old son's handiwork on his hair Thursday evening, first posting a snapshot of the incriminating evidence to her Instagram Story: a pile of chopped-off hair, situated next to a pair of kids' safety scissors.

In the following images, Saint looks happy as can be despite the missing bit of hair on top of his head — in fact, in the last photo, you can hardly tell anything is amiss, given the positioning of his curls.

"Still looks cute tho," Kardashian West, 40, wrote atop one photo.

Saint — who is the second-oldest of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and husband Kanye West's four children, with sisters Chicago, 3 this month, and North, 7½, plus brother Psalm, 19 months — recently celebrated his fifth birthday last month.

Kardashian West marked the occasion with a sweet tribute to "one of [her] life's soul mates" on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of her snuggling up to Saint and writing in part, "Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint — I can't wait to see how you've grown and how you answer these questions as a 5 year old and show them to you when you're big."

She also said that to celebrate Saint's birthday, they would be having a "drive-by party" to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I know a drive-by party isn't ideal but it's our times and you are so excited!" Kardashian West continued the post. "You are always so joyful and bring so much joy into my soul every single day."