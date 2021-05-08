Kim Kardashian Soaks Up Snuggles with Son Saint, 5, in Sweet Photos Ahead of Mother's Day

Kim Kardashian is preparing to celebrate Mother's Day with her four children, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is full of love as she prepares to celebrate Mother's Day with her kids.

On Friday, the KKW Beauty mogul, 40, enjoyed a snuggle fest with her 5-year-old son Saint as she sat on the floor in her SKIMS loungewear and her second oldest child appeared to tackle her in the sweet series of photos.

Kardashian also shares daughters North, 7, Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 1, with estranged husband Kanye West, 43, with whom she filed for divorce in February. The couple wed in Italy in May 2014.

Kim and Kanye have so far agreed on joint legal and physical custody of their four children, and neither of them has contested the prenup. "Kim and Kanye are getting along," a source told PEOPLE last month.

"They have both stayed true to their commitment to make the best situation for the kids," the source added. "Kim is very happy that they have managed to keep things calm. She thinks Kanye is a good dad. She wants him to be able to spend as much time with the kids as he wants."

Kim Kardashian with her children Kim Kardashian and her kids | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian and West's estrangement is currently playing out in the 20th and final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered in 2007 and will conclude this summer.

Kim announced the end of KUWTK on Instagram in September. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," she wrote in part. "We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

