Brotherly Love! Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo of Sons Psalm and Saint: 'My Boys'

Saint and Psalm are already best buddies.

Kim Kardashian West expressed her admiration over her two sons on Instagram Monday, sharing a black-and-white photograph of herself holding 5-week-old Psalm as his big brother Saint leans over him, gently taking the newborn’s face in his hands.

Psalm appears to be fast asleep in his mom’s arms, wearing a long-sleeved white outfit to match the reality star’s off-the-shoulder top and Saint’s white T-shirt.

“My boys 🖤🖤,” Kardashian West, 38, captioned the heartwarming sibling moment.

This is the third photo Kardashian West has shared of her fourth child since she and husband Kanye West welcomed him into the world via surrogate on May 9.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared his first image on May 17, where she officially revealed to the world the name they had chosen alongside a snap of baby Psalm swaddled up in his crib.

Earlier this month, Kardashian West posted a sweet close-up shot of her youngest child enjoying some Zs, captioning it simply, “Psalm Ye.”

On Sunday — one day after the couple’s oldest child, daughter North, turned 6 alongside her cousin Penelope Scotland at their joint Candy Land-themed bash — Kardashian West posted a heartfelt tribute to West on Instagram, in honor of Father’s Day.

In one sweet family shot, West — who was holding onto Saint’s hand — walked side-by-side with his wife, who was holding North’s hand. Another loving photo showed the proud papa sharing an affectionate moment with both the youngsters, while a third showed him helping his older son walk across the sand.

“Happy Fathers Day! You are the best daddy to our kids!!! We love you so much!” the KKW Beauty mogul captioned the photo gallery, addressing her rapper husband of five years.

The photos did not feature the couple’s two youngest children: Psalm and his big sister Chicago, 17 months.