Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Valentine's Day Gift from Son Psalm, 3½: 'I Love You Mom'

Kim Kardashian just got the sweetest Valentine's Day gift from her youngest!

The reality star, 42, shared a glimpse of the gifts that the baby of the family — her 3½-year-old son, Psalm — showered her with on Tuesday, which included a red heart-shaped card with the words "I love you Mom Psalm" and a hot-pink rose.

The love comes on the heels of a special wintry weekend for Kardashian and her brood, who showcased their skiing expertise on the slopes via social media.

The mom of four shared a carousel of cool pics on Instagram Sunday, showing off her kids' ski talents, in which Psalm seemingly loved the getaway.

In one snap, the preschooler looked to be dialed in to ski school, while in another, he adorably smiled for the camera.

Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story. Kim Kardashian Instagram

Meanwhile, Psalm's older siblings — North, 9½, Saint, 7, and Chicago, 5 — also enjoyed their time on the mountain.

North wrapped up against the cold in a silvery ski suit, a white hat and goggles, while younger sister Chicago stood out in a hot-pink ensemble as she rode one of the lifts.

Kardashian-Jenner momager Kris Jenner was among the many commenters who endorsed the family's wintry fashion show on Instagram.

"Ski cuties!!!!! 🎿🎿🎿" she wrote in the comments section of the post.

The SKIMS mogul has been keeping busy of late. Last Thursday, she surprised fans as she headed to the SKIMS Valentine's Pop-Up at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.

"All right guys, we're going to the Valentine's Day SKIMS Pop-Up," Kardashian told the camera as she shared a glimpse of her outfit, which featured a bright-pink bra, leggings and jacket paired with dark-gray knee-high boots.

The entrepreneur — who shares her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West — said recently that she isn't sure what her romantic future holds, and whether she wants to have more kids or give marriage another shot.

"I don't know," Kardashian told Gwyneth Paltrow on the latter's Goop podcast in December 2022, about being "such a romantic."

She went on to admit, "I am. I am. I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth's time's a charm, it's gonna — it's gonna work out."