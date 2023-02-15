Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Valentine's Day Gift from Son Psalm, 3½: 'I Love You Mom'

The youngest child of Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West showered his mom with love on the big day with an adorable handmade gift

By
Published on February 15, 2023 08:36 AM
Kim Kardashian; Psalm West
Kim Kardashian; Psalm West. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian just got the sweetest Valentine's Day gift from her youngest!

The reality star, 42, shared a glimpse of the gifts that the baby of the family — her 3½-year-old son, Psalm — showered her with on Tuesday, which included a red heart-shaped card with the words "I love you Mom Psalm" and a hot-pink rose.

The love comes on the heels of a special wintry weekend for Kardashian and her brood, who showcased their skiing expertise on the slopes via social media.

The mom of four shared a carousel of cool pics on Instagram Sunday, showing off her kids' ski talents, in which Psalm seemingly loved the getaway.

In one snap, the preschooler looked to be dialed in to ski school, while in another, he adorably smiled for the camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Shares Valentines Gift from Psalm
Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story. Kim Kardashian Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Little Sweethearts! See How These Adorable Celeb Kids Celebrated Valentine's Day

Meanwhile, Psalm's older siblings — North, 9½, Saint, 7, and Chicago, 5 — also enjoyed their time on the mountain.

North wrapped up against the cold in a silvery ski suit, a white hat and goggles, while younger sister Chicago stood out in a hot-pink ensemble as she rode one of the lifts.

Kardashian-Jenner momager Kris Jenner was among the many commenters who endorsed the family's wintry fashion show on Instagram.

"Ski cuties!!!!! 🎿🎿🎿" she wrote in the comments section of the post.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Declares There Is "No One Cuter" Than Son Psalm, 2, During Sweet Outdoor Lunch Date

The SKIMS mogul has been keeping busy of late. Last Thursday, she surprised fans as she headed to the SKIMS Valentine's Pop-Up at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.

"All right guys, we're going to the Valentine's Day SKIMS Pop-Up," Kardashian told the camera as she shared a glimpse of her outfit, which featured a bright-pink bra, leggings and jacket paired with dark-gray knee-high boots.

The entrepreneur — who shares her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West — said recently that she isn't sure what her romantic future holds, and whether she wants to have more kids or give marriage another shot.

"I don't know," Kardashian told Gwyneth Paltrow on the latter's Goop podcast in December 2022, about being "such a romantic."

She went on to admit, "I am. I am. I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth's time's a charm, it's gonna — it's gonna work out."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian and North West Perform TikTok Dance With Olivia Pierson: ‘Best Backup Dancers You’ll Ever See’
Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Perform TikTok Dance with Olivia Pierson: 'Best Backup Dancers'
Kim Kardashian Hits Slopes with Kids
Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos from Family Ski Vacation with All 4 Kids
Kim Kardashian Shares North's Pencil Drawings of Little Brother Psalm and Grandmother Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian Shares North's Impressive Drawings of Brother Psalm and Grandmother Kris Jenner
North West Prepares for Valentine's Day with Cookies — and Sweet Note to Mom Kim Kardashian https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7198535348442467627?lang=en
North West Prepares for Valentine's Day with Cookies — and Sweet Note to Mom Kim Kardashian!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CohyTM4Jetv/. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Family Photo of Kardashian Kids: 'Whole Tribe Is a Vibe'
kim kardashian chicago
Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photos from Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party
Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party
Kim Kardashian Shares Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party: 'Happy Birthday Chi Chi'
Kim Kardashian, North and Chicago West
North West Is a Sweet, Supportive Big Sister to Chicago, 5, as They Do Each Other's Edges: Watch
kim kardashian parent
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Selfies with Son Saint and Daughter Chicago: 'My Bb's'
Kim kardashian brown hair https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Christmas with Her 4 Kids and Niece Dream: 'Happy Holidays'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CncafDxJ2Qt/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Family Celebrate Chicago's 5th Birthday: 'Proud to be Your Mom'
kim kardashian son
Kim Kardashian Snuggles with Son Saint as They Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas in Cute Photos
kim kardashian chicago
Kim Kardashian Goes All Out on Pretty Pink Hello Kitty Cake for Daughter Chicago's 5th Birthday
North west and sia sing. https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Daughter North Singing with Sia at Family Christmas Party: Watch
Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse Of Family Christmas Prep: ‘North Got Creative W The Elves This Year’
Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Family Christmas Prep: 'North Got Creative With The Elves'
Kim Kardashian and North West
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Sunny Selfies with Daughter North — See the Photos!