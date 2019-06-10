Kim Kardashian Shares New Photo of 4-Week-Old Son Psalm and Reveals His Possible Middle Name

Kim Kardashian is finally giving the world a closer look at her baby boy.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, shared the latest photo of son Psalm, whom she and husband Kanye West welcomed via surrogate on May 9.

“Psalm Ye,” Kardashian West captioned her photo, leading fans to speculate whether Ye is Psalm’s middle name.

If so, Psalm is the only child of the KKW Beauty mogul and her rapper husband to have a middle name. Daughters Chicago, 16 months, and North, 6 this month, plus son Saint, 3, all do not have middle names.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

RELATED GALLERY: From Psalm West to True Thompson: A Complete Guide to the KarJenner Kids’ Debuts

Kardashian West shared the first photo of her newborn son on May 17, where she officially revealed to the world the name they had chosen, as well as a text message West had sent to her.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need,” the message read.

In the image, baby Psalm could be seen swaddled in blankets and resting in a crib that was filled with other soft objects, including crib bumpers, which prompted numerous social-media users to share their concern over the newborn’s welfare.

“It was a split-second, staged photo,” a source told PEOPLE of the incident and resulting criticism. “As a mother of four, [Kim] very much knows how to keep her newborn safe in the crib. Again, it was staged for a photo.”

Image zoom The West family Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: “He’s Here!” Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Son: “He’s Perfect”



Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner revealed the meaning behind her newest grandchild’s name following his birth, explaining to Entertainment Tonight that “The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible.”

“I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect,” said Jenner, 63.

PEOPLE recently chatted with Chrissy Teigen surrounding her partnership with Pepsi, when she said she “can’t wait to meet” her pals’ newest family member.

“I think it’s beautiful,” Teigen, 33, opined of baby Psalm’s moniker. “I know they wanted something biblical and I think they feel so set with their family now, it’s so complete. Four has to be such a trip, I can’t even imagine — two feels like a million.”