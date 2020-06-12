Kim Kardashian Says 13-Month-Old Son Psalm 'Just Started Walking': He 'Is the Sweetest'

Now that son Psalm is walking, Kim Kardashian West will be keeping up with him!

The mother of four, 39, shared her 13-month-old son's milestone on social media Friday, giving her fans and followers a cute update in her youngest child's life.

"My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!" Kardashian West wrote, along with two mother-son photos of the pair lounging on a chair together.

Similarly, Psalm's siblings all took their first steps around the same age. Brother Saint started walking at 13 months old and sister North's first steps were documented in July 2014.

Psalm, who was born in May 2019, recently celebrated his first birthday.

"Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!!" Kardashian West wrote in a birthday tribute to her son.

And Psalm has been spending plenty of quality time with his family, as seen on Kardashian West's social media.

On Wednesday, the KKW Beauty mogul shared an adorable photo of all four children playing together outside at their home.

As of the late, the West family has lots to celebrate following many birthdays and an anniversary. Rapper West marked his 43rd birthday earlier this month, which his wife honored on social media with a sweet shout-out.

"Thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are! Life wouldn't be the same without you!" she wrote alongside a throwback photo of the couple on vacation.

And in May, the parents of four celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary. "6 years down; forever to go Until the end," Kardashian West wrote in a post in honor of them tying the knot in Florence, Italy, in 2014.