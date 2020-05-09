Psalm West Is 1! Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her Son's First Birthday: 'You Complete Our Family'

Happy birthday, Psalm West!

Proud mom Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet social media tribute on Saturday, in honor of her and husband Kanye West's youngest son's first birthday.

"My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today!!!!!! Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm," she wrote, along with a black-and-white video of the birthday boy.

Kardashian West, 39, and the rapper, 42, are also parents to son Saint, 4, as well as daughters Chicago, 2, and North, 6½.

Although the KKW Beauty mogul hasn’t spent much time with her mother and sisters amid the coronavirus pandemic, she has been able to enjoy plenty of low-key hangouts with her husband and children.

In her contribution to Vogue’s special June/July issue, the mother of four shared several photographs of herself lounging with her kids in their “theater room.”

"That's the place that has gotten the most use lately," she said. "The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor."

Of course, spending so much family time at home isn’t without its difficulties.

Although Kardashian West has been enjoying “the family bonding” aspect of social distancing guidelines, during a call-in interview to The View last month she admitted that “it’s been tough juggling it all.”

"You really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids,” she added.

