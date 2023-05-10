Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Son Psalm on 4th Birthday: 'So Happy You Chose Me to Be Your Mommy'

Kim Kardashian is getting emotional on her youngest child's birthday.

The SKIMS mogul, 42, marked Psalm's 4th birthday on Instagram Tuesday with a heartfelt tribute alongside a series of snapshots from the extravagant firefighter-themed bash she threw for him at her Calabasas, California, home over the weekend.

"Happy 4th Birthday my beautiful smart curious baby boy Psalm," raved the Kardashians star in her caption. "I'm just so happy you chose me to be your mommy. You teach me so much every day. I can't wait to go through this life with you and that cutie smile of yours with your little fangs lol."

She added, "Thank you so much @nataliehalcro for throwing the cutest party for my baby and @hausofelementsla for the amazing event design and production."

Family friend Halcro added in the comments, "So welcome!! ❤️ We love you Psalmy!!!! 🔥🚒 🥰."

In the carousel of cute photos, Kim could be seen holding her little boy as they wore matching firefighter jackets, while another showed Psalm checking out an impressive wall mural installation inside that depicted him as a firefighter with the words, "Safety first!" and "Psalm saves the day!"

Kim and sister Khloé Kardashian also enjoyed a ride in an antique red fire truck and posed for a picture by making the peace sign with their hands, while momager Kris Jenner had a photo with the birthday boy alongside an impressive balloon figure of a firefighter.

Mom of four Kim also posed with Psalm, daughter Chicago, 5, niece Stormi, 5, and nephew Aire, 15 months, the latter of whom matched his cousin Psalm in a head-to-toe firefighter outfit.

Kim's Instagram carousel comes after she first shared a look at the party on TikTok in a series of videos posted on her and daughter North's joint account.

"Happy birthday Psalm I love you so much🚒🤍," Kim and North, who turns 10 next month, captioned a TikTok of everyone at the party singing happy birthday to Psalm. In the sweet clip, Kim could be seen holding her son as he blew out the '4' candle on his incredible four-tier cake.

While the inside of the family's home was transformed into a firehouse, outside in the backyard, different areas took on the theme, from flame-style balloon arrangements to an enclosed ball pit where an air machine blew the balls around, snow-globe style.

Meanwhile, a snack bar featured all kinds of toppings for ice cream, with a rolled version of the popular frozen treat also available.

Guests also enjoyed a make-your-own slime station, little firefighter outfits that could be customized with their names, a bounce house and a station where kids could adopt their own stuffed Dalmatian puppy.

And Kim and Khloé, 38, weren't the only ones who got a ride in the firetruck. In a selfie video shared on TikTok of North, her brother Saint, 7, and their cousin True, 5, the kids excitedly shouted at the camera, "Going on a firetruck ride!"

There was also a firetruck-shaped piñata that the kids took turns swinging at, with Khloé sharing photos of Psalm, daughter True and the kids' cousin Dream Renée, 6½, each taking their swings.