Bear West? Fans Believe Kim Kardashian Has Secretly Revealed the Name of Her Son on Twitter

Has Kim Kardashian West already named her fourth child?

Eagle-eyed fans took notice of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star’s tweets over the weekend when she shared new photos from her baby shower and called her days-old newborn “the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far.”

Along with the caption, Kardashian West, 38, included a teddy bear emoji. And in a follow-up tweet with more baby shower photos, the mom of four simply captioned the set with a single teddy bear emoji.

In addition, one of Kim’s friends, former E! star Nicole Williams, who attended her “CBD & Meditation”-themed shower in April used the same teddy bear emoji in the comments section.

So could Kanye West‘s son be named Teddy or Bear or even Cub? Some fans connected the dots by referencing the rapper’s hometown of Chicago and the city’s MLB and NFL teams, the Chicago Cubs and Bears respectively.

That theory wouldn’t be a completely farfetched guess as the couple’s 15-month-old daughter is named Chicago. (The Wests are also parents to daughter North, 6 next month, and 3-year-old son Saint.)

Bear or Teddy West, calling it — carly✨ (@carly_beech) May 11, 2019

I WILL BET ANYONE $100 that Kim Kardashian named her new baby “Bear” — 100% that bitch (@turenafonkert) May 11, 2019

@KimKardashian they definitely named him bear… 1) the bear emoji 2) Chicago Bears 🐻 🤷🏼‍♀️ — victoria❤️ (@Victoria_the_01) May 12, 2019

Kardashian West announced their baby boy’s arrival via surrogate on Twitter Friday.

That same day, a source told PEOPLE that the new parents may have a frontrunner already.

“They have had a name in mind, but wanted to meet the baby before they decided,” the source said, adding that North, Saint and Chicago “have met their brother,” and “North seems the most excited.”

The KKW Beauty mogul has previously revealed that she and West take a few days to officially announce the name of their kids. Last year, the pair revealed the name of their third child on Kardashian West’s app four days after her birth, also via surrogate.

Meanwhile, one day before she celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a mom of four, Kardashian West told fans and followers that her baby boy is “so perfect.”

“I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much,” she said on Twitter Saturday. “We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect!”

Kardashian West has yet to reveal his official name and has yet to share his first photo.