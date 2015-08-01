"My baller baby! She's doing so good I'm just so proud," the reality star wrote

Kim Kardashian West Is 'Officially a Soccer Mom' - See North on the Field!

Between traveling the world, attending ballet class and being a young fashionista, North West is a tot on the go — and now she’s adding sports to her schedule.

“My little goalie,” Kim Kardashian West captioned photos of her daughter at what looks to be her first practice. “Officially a soccer mom!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

North, 2, is seen running with the ball in her hands — dad Kanye West makes an appearance in the background — and chasing behind it.

“My baller baby! She’s doing so good I’m just so proud,” the reality star, 35, wrote.

Image zoom



Courtesy Kim Kardashian West

With their second child on the way in December — it’s a boy! — Kardashian West and her rapper husband, 38, are cherishing time with their little girl before she becomes a big sister.

“Kim and Kanye love being parents,” a source close to Kardashian told PEOPLE in May. “And they love spending as much time as they can at home with the family.”