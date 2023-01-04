Kim Kardashian Snuggles with Son Saint as They Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas in Cute Photos

Kim Kardashian is mom to four kids: daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5 next month, as well as sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3½

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

Published on January 4, 2023 04:51 PM
kim kardashian son
Photo: Kim Kardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian is enjoying some special time with her little boy.

The SKIMS founder, 42, shared new photos on Instagram Tuesday of her snuggling with her 7-year-old son Saint as they both wear matching red and white Christmas pajamas.

In the first shot, Kardashian embraces her son, who took off the long sleeve shirt for the picture, as he flashes a big smile for the camera. Saint keeps a straight face in the second picture while Kardashian gives a soft smile.

"♥️ night! ♥️," Kardashian captioned the cute mother-son photos.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">kim kardashian</a> son
Kim Kardashian/instagram

Last week, the mom of four shared some sweet selfies on Instagram featuring two of her kids, Saint and daughter Chicago, 5 next month. Kardashian is also mom to daughter North, 9½, and Psalm, 3½, with ex Kanye West.

The first snap showed Chicago with her arms wrapped around her mom's neck while both Kardashian and Saint made kissy faces. Saint hid behind Kardashian's shoulder for the cute black-and-white selfie.

A second selfie featured Chicago and The Kardashians star making grimacing faces at the camera while the last picture in the Instagram carousel showed the mother-daughter duo with smiles while Saint kept a straight face.

"My bb's," Kardashian captioned her post, on which sister Khloé Kardashian dropped two heart emojis.

Last month, Kim shared scenes from her family's Christmas to Instagram, which showed her posing with daughters Chicago and North and sons Saint and Psalm at the annual Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas Eve party.

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Renée, 6, also made an appearance in the sweet family photo set, cheesing alongside her aunt and cousins.

"Happy Holidays," Kim captioned her post.

