Kim Kardashian Snuggles Up to Son Psalm, 2, in Sweet Snaps: 'Never Seen a Love Like This Before'

Kim Kardashian can't get enough of her baby boy.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old posted a sweet series of photos to Instagram holding her son Psalm, 2, while giving him a kiss on the cheek.

In the snaps, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum cradles her baby boy while standing in front of a set of palm trees. The mom of four holds her son close to give him a kiss on the cheek while he wraps his arms around his mom's neck.

Baby Psalm looks too cute in the photos wearing a pair of camouflage shorts and white sneakers while Mom sports a black activewear set.

"Never seen a love like this before," Kardashian writes.

Kardashian shares four children with ex Kanye West: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm.

Last week, the SKIMS founder shared a set of photographs on Instagram of her two sons Psalm and Saint cuddling in bed with one another.

In the first snapshot, the duo is seen dressed in their pajamas and sitting in a bed together, both flashing big smiles. Meanwhile, Psalm adorably looks off to the side in the second shot as Saint poses and looks directly into the camera.

"Bedtime with my boys," Kardashian captioned the sweet moments shared between the brothers, adding in another post, "OMG my boys are so cute !!!!!!"

The adorable photo between Psalm and Saint came a night after Kardashian hosted a private premiere party of Paw Patrol: The Movie — in which she makes her voice acting debut as the poodle Dolores.

On her Instagram Story, Kardashian documented time spent in a theater with those closest to her to celebrate the film, which hits theaters and Paramount+ on Aug. 20.

Before playing the film, Kardashian stood in front of the screen and gave a speech to her audience, which included Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, True Thompson, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, and more family and friends.