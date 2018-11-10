Kim Kardashian Snuggles with Niece True as Khloé Says, 'I Just Left with the Clothes On My Back'

Kim Kardashian West may have been forced to evacuate her California home during a massive wildfire but she’s remained upbeat, thanks to niece True.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, shared a sweet black and white photo of herself and the 6-month-old daughter of sister Khloé Kardashian on Twitter Friday.

“Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece,” Kim tweeted. “We are all safe and that’s all that matters.”

The mother of three was forced to evacuate her Hidden Hills home on Thursday night immediately after she arrived due to the Woolsey fire that has displaced thousands of people and destroyed even more structures.

Khloé was also affected by the fire, tweeting on Friday, “I just left with the clothes on my back but I think I packed Trues entire bedroom and closet into my car obviously she’s all that matters to me.”

Hours before, Kim explained to fans she was evacuating and asked them to “pray for Calabasas” as she shared the aerial video she had filmed earlier on her Instagram Stories. “Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe,” she wrote.

Kim thanked the first responders for keeping the community safe before recording the firetrucks and police cars driving down her neighborhood’s streets.

“They’re evacuating everyone right now from all of our homes,” she said in the video as she watched on from her car.

Kylie Jenner wrote in her Instagram Story on Friday that the “fire is so close to my house.“

“Hoping everyone is staying safe. I’m hoping for the best,” Jenner, 21, continued.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also applauded the first responders saying, “Thank you to all the brave firemen fighting this fire back home.”

Their sister Kourtney Kardashian also evacuated out of harm’s way.

“It’s chaotic and devastating for everyone in the fire zone,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE. “Kim, Kourtney and Kylie are not only upset about their own situations, they are also thinking about everyone else affected.”

The source added, “They find it devastating on so many levels. Right now, they are evacuated with their families. They will, of course, help out others affected as soon as they can. For them, it’s all about the community they love so much.”

A combination of high winds and low humidity have caused the brush fires to spread rapidly, CNN reported.

The Woolsey Fire covers 35,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and has caused the evacuation of 75,000 homes, KTLA reported. Another, the Hill Fire, has spread over 10,000 acres in the Newbury Park area — blocks away from the Thousand Oaks bar where 12 people were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday.