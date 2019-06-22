Kim Kardashian Says 'I Can't Believe My First Born Baby Is 6' in Smiley Mother-Daughter Selfie

North West is growing up!

One week after celebrating her daughter’s sixth birthday on June 15, proud mom Kim Kardashian West shared a smiley selfie with her oldest child on Instagram Saturday.

In the photo, Kardashian West and North smile for the camera while North clutches a stuffed unicorn. “I still can’t believe my first born baby is 6,” the reality star, 38, captioned the sweet post.

Kardashian West shares daughters North and Chicago, 17 months, along with sons Saint, 3, and Psalm, 6 weeks, with husband Kanye West.

On Thursday, a source told PEOPLE that the KKW Beauty mogul and West, 42, took their three oldest children on a tropical getaway to Costa Rica this week, adding that they were filming the trip for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“They have a lot of ocean and rainforest activities planned,” the insider said.

Last Saturday, Kardashian West posted a sweet tribute in honor of her daughter’s special day.

“Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!” she wrote alongside a slideshow of adorable mother-daughter photos.

In one image, the mom of four can be seen giving her daughter an affectionate peck during a trip to the beach, while in another snap, Kardashian West holds her daughter in her lap while the two pose together on a swing set.

This year, North celebrated her birthday with a joint Candy Land-themed party alongside cousin Penelope Disick, who will celebrate her seventh birthday next month.

The cute cousins wore matching rainbow outfits and ate a variety of colorful treats in Kourtney Kardashian’s backyard, which was set up to look just like the Candy Land board game.

“Candy Land is the theme of today, guys, for North’s party,” Kardashian West said in an Instagram Story from the day.

Penelope’s dad Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie could be seen in one of Kardashian West’s videos. The girls’ aunt Khloé Kardashian was also in attendance.

“In Kourt’s backyard, a massive rainbow pathway led to the Candy Castle: a life-size gingerbread house that was filled floor-to-ceiling with candy from Sugar Factory,” a post on Kourtney’s lifestyle website Poosh explained. “Kids could fill reusable bags to the brim with peach rings, gummy bears, sugar tape — you name it.”

Last year in June, North and Penelope celebrated their birthdays together with a joint unicorn-themed bash, while in 2017 they enjoyed a Moana-themed celebration.