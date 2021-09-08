Kylie Jenner confirmed that she's expecting her second child with Travis Scott in an Instagram video on Tuesday

Kim Kardashian and Sisters Congratulate Kylie Jenner on Second Pregnancy: 'More Babies! More Cousins!'

Kylie Jenner is being showered with love!

The 24-year-old beauty mogul has been flooded with congratulatory messages from family and friends after she confirmed she's expecting her second child with Travis Scott in an Instagram video shared Tuesday night.

"Crying!!!! ❤️❤️❤️" sister Kim Kardashian West commented on the post. The SKIMS founder, 40, also shared the news on her Instagram Story, writing: "OMGGGGG more babies!!!! More cousins!!!! Congrats @kyliejenner @travisscott."

"I can't handle it 😫🥰❤️" agreed Kendall Jenner in the comment section of her sister's announcement video.

"Awwwww," wrote Khloé Kardashian, adding a slew of "🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺" emojis.

"Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister ❤️" said Kourtney Kardashian.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner spoke from the heart in congratulating her youngest daughter, sharing that she's elated to be a grandmother once again.

"Crying all over again 😍😍❤️❤️😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏 what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!! 🙏🙏🙏" she wrote.

Scott, 30, also chimed in in the comments, celebrating the bundle of joy with a string of brown heart emojis.

In a sweet video announcing the news, Kylie held up a positive pregnancy test before the clip cut to the "Goosebumps" rapper hugging her stomach. Next, the proud parents got in the car with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi for an OBGYN appointment. Kylie and Scott beamed as the doctor explained that the baby was "a couple of days away from a heartbeat."

The 90-second clip also features the moment that Kylie (with a little help from Stormi) told her mom that she was expecting again.

After Stormi hands Kris (affectionately known by her grandchildren as "Lovey") an envelope with ultrasound photos, the proud grandma exclaimed: "Wait a second...are you pregnant? Stormi, we're gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life!"

Last month, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the reality star and the musician were expecting their second child together. The pair recently got back together after splitting in October 2019.

"Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited," a source told PEOPLE of the happy news, adding that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had been spending time with loved ones away from the public eye during her early pregnancy.