Kim Kardashian Says North Is a 'Really Good Artist' as She Shows Off Daughter's Art in Home Tour

Kim Kardashian is proud of North West's mini masterpieces.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, gave a tour of her home for Vogue's latest installment of their Objects of Affection video series, and North's paintings were front and center.

"She's a really, really good artist, and she loves to paint," Kardashian said of her 8-year-old daughter.

Holding up a handful of North's pieces, including one she shared on Instagram a little over a year ago, Kardashian shared that North "does little paintings for me like this wolf. She did do one of our bearded dragon."

Kardashian even showed a drawing North did in her room while sick with COVID-19. The piece featured a girl with two buns on the top of her head and fangs for teeth.

"It's a charcoal," the SKIMS mogul said, referencing the piece. "Maybe that was just her emo mood."

"I love seeing the personality and the moods and everything that she goes through and is feeling. It's really been an amazing hobby of hers," Kardashian noted.

Kardashian's love for her children is on full display in her home, as she also showed off cute scrapbooks she has for her four children — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm 2½ — whom she shares with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian Kanye West family Christmas Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The books include letters the reality star penned to each of her children and sentimental photos like sonograms, baby shower snapshots, and birth announcements that were shared online.

Referencing the evolution of social media, Kardashian said, "It's so interesting you'll see emojis for such a thing. For Saint, I announced him with emojis. Snapchat was such a thing."

"I guess I'd have to do a TikTok announcement these days," Kardashian joked.

She shared that having scrapbooks for each child is a family tradition, pointing out that her mother, Kris Jenner, had a similar trunk for Kardashian and her siblings. Kardashian's trunk held a vintage bunny pillow that Jenner knitted herself as well as her "favorite" Minnie Mouse costume.

North previously showed off a sacred room in Kardashian's home on TikTok in December.

North filmed a live video, recording the inside of her home without the mom of four knowing. In the video, North walked into a room where Kardashian was lying in bed and began filming. "Mom, I'm live," North told Kardashian, who responded: "No, stop. You're not allowed to," before the video came to an end.