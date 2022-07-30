Kim Kardashian Shows Off North West's Yeezy Design Sketches in Series of Artistic Photos

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

North West is following in her famous parents' footsteps!

Kim Kardashian proudly shared her eldest daughter's Yeezy design sketches in a series of photos posted to her Instagram Story on Friday, showing her millions of followers just how talented North, 9, is.

In one photo, North can be seen holding up one of her alien-like sketches done on a piece of blue paper, complete with sunglasses and what appears to be a braid sticking out of the figure's mouth.

Kim Kardashian North West Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In another snap shared to the 41-year-old SKIMs founder's Story, a second sketch done by North shows a similar alien-like figure, though the imaginative drawing features three braids on each side of the figure's head, as well as what appears to be a snake-like tongue coming out of its mouth.

Kim Kardashian North West Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Another photo shared to the social media platform shows North modeling the YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ, which look very similar to what the figures in her sketches were sporting.

Kim Kardashian North West Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Not only is North a budding designer, the young fashionista is also a talented athlete.

Last week, Kardashian cheered on her daughter at her basketball game with the rest of the family, with sister Khloé Kardashian, and nieces True Thompson, 4, Dream Kardashian, 5½, and Penelope Disick, 10, joining in the stands.

Kim and Khloé, 38, gave bunny ears and duck faces in a photo posted by pal Natalie Halcro, who was also in attendance with her 2-year-old daughter Dove.

Kim, who also shares sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, and daughter Chicago, 4, with ex Kanye West, opened up to PEOPLE last month about how she carves out time for herself amid her and her kids' busy schedules.

"I drop the kids all off at school and then on my car ride home I listen to the music that I want to listen to and that's good for my mental [health]," she said, adding that it's "really rare that I can get in my room and lock the door and say, 'I need 20 minutes' " when she's home.