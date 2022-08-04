Kim Kardashian Shows 'Best Friends' Chicago, Dream and True Bonding on Cousin Boat Ride

"BFFAE," Kardashian captioned the sweet photo of the cousins enjoying a day out on the water

Published on August 4, 2022 04:35 PM
Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian loves the bond her kids share with their cousins.

The SKIMS founder, 41, shared an adorable photo of daughter Chicago, 4, peering over a boat rail on the water, while joined by cousins Dream, 5, and True, 4.

"BFFAE" Kim captioned the shot of the girls' hair blowing in the wind, adding, "best friends forever and ever."

The group of cousins — which often includes Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, 4 — have always shared a bond because of how close they are in age.

In addition to Chicago, Kim also shares 3-year-old Psalm, Saint, 6½, and North, 9, with ex Kanye West.

While speaking to PEOPLE about the launch of her new personal branding MasterClass last month, Kris Jenner chatted about the special experience of going to her granddaughters' first dance recital, which included all four girls.

"All the little girls had a recital. And it was as though it was Broadway. Cats. It was this dance recital. It was the cutest thing I have ever been to," Kris says of the performance, which Khloé previously documented on Instagram.

"I thought I was going to a little school classroom thing and we get there and it's a big deal, you know what I mean? And they had uniforms and they had makeup and they were all dolled up and ready for the stage and got up and performed," she adds. "And I was just so proud of them."

