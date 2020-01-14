True and Chicago Take Target! Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Videos of the Cousins' Adorable Outing

True and Chicago have hit their Target!

On Monday, Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet slideshow of videos and photos, showing her 1-year-old daughter Chicago and sister Khloé Kardashian‘s 1-year-old daughter True having a blast at the beloved retail store.

“🎯 swipe for major cuteness 🎯,” Kim, 39, captioned the post.

In the first clip of the slideshow, Chicago and True are seen lying on their backs inside a shopping cart as their nanny excitedly spins them in circles.

While on their ride, Chicago holds onto the sides of the cart as True makes an adorable cooing sound. When the cart comes to a stop, Chicago sweetly yells out, “Again, again!”

In the second video, the cousins sit up in the cart as they quickly glide down the supplies aisle.

Before the second wheeled-adventure, Chicago excitedly counts down while True braces for take off.

Both girls laugh hysterically and sway their heads from side to side while rolling through the section of the store.

“Again!” Chicago shouts at the end of the clip.

After playing around in the carts, Chicago and True take a break to eat. In the third video, Chicago sweetly feeds True a plate of rice, beans and chicken.

After taking her first bite, True looks back at Chicago and they both say, “Mmm,” in harmony.

The last post of the slideshow shows Chicago and True smiling at each other, concluding their big day of adventure.

Chicago and True aren’t the only Kardashian cousins to get in some quality time together recently.

On Sunday, Kim shared an adorable photo of her youngest child, Psalm, who was born May 10, cuddling up to Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi, who turns 2 next month.

Kim and her husband Kanye West, 42, also share daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 4.

“My sweet Stormi and Psalm,” Kim captioned the sweet shot of the cousins.

In the photo, Stormi sweetly plants a kiss on Psalm’s cheek as the infant sits back on a plush sofa.