Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Video of Kids Saint and Chicago Dancing Along to Trolls World Tour

Kim Kardashian West is keeping her children entertained thanks to Trolls World Tour.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, shared with fans her family’s excitement over the new release of the sequel to 2016’s Trolls, posting a cute video of son Saint, 4, and daughter Chicago, 2, dancing to the animated flick on her Instagram Stories.

In the sweet clip, the two siblings bounce around in front of a large projection of the film as a cover of Daft Punk’s “One More Time” plays on the speakers.

“Trolls 2 will keep us occupied for days 🙏💕,” Kim — who also shares daughter North, 6, and son Psalm, 11 months, with husband Kanye West, captioned the video.

In another post, the mother of four expressed her appreciation for the movie’s release at a time when many families as self-isolating at home with children.

“Never been more excited for a movie to come out!” Kim wrote alongside a photo of a Trolls World Tour coloring book. “We are watching it now!!!!”

A source recently told PEOPLE that the famous family is enjoying a “slower pace” during the pandemic, staying at home and making the most of the “extra family time.”

For the KKW Beauty founder, it means taking on the task of educating and entertaining her brood throughout the days — something she admitted during a video call-in for The Tonight Show‘s at-home edition that has posed its fair shares of challenges.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and family Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

“It’s spring break now, but we have school, usually,” said Kim told host Jimmy Fallon late last month. “So to be the teacher to four young kids — well, two are in school, so two — is insanity. I’m, like, hiding from them.”

“And then they have to stop for P.E., go run up and down in the backyard, or they do this Pokémon yoga,” she added, explaining that her kids have also been spending time making edible slime and building “a different fort” in “every room of the house.”

During her latest appearance on The View, the SKIMS mogul shared that she has enjoyed “the family bonding” part of being home with her husband and children, though they have watched “every single movie you could possibly imagine” together.

“The kids just got on spring break, thank God! Being their teacher, too — my newfound respect for teachers!” she said. “They deserve so much. It’s been tough juggling it all. You really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids.”

“Let me say, being at home with four kids — if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It’s really tough.”