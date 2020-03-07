Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Video of the Fort Her Kids Made — and They’re All Inside!

Welcome to Fort Kardashian-West!

On Friday, Kim Kardashian West shared an adorable video of her four children — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months — playing in a homemade fort they had crafted from cardboard, blankets, pillows and styrofoam boxes.

The cute clip, which was shared on Twitter and Instagram Stories, begins with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, opening a door to the kids’ “morning fort trains” to find son Saint and daughter Chicago snacking on some treats inside.

“Oh, stop it!” the mother of the four coos, before panning the camera to reveal son Psalm sitting inside a foam container at the back of the creation. “And this is your spot, Psalmy?”

Image zoom Chicago and Saint West Twitter

Image zoom Psalm West Twitter

North, who is seen wearing heart pattern pajamas, then appears in frame to show her mom “the honker” located in her spot in the fort.

“Can you close the door, mommy?” Chicago then sweetly ask, as Saint asks Kim if he could have her phone.

The video ends with the KKW Founder, who was tasked with driving the makeshift train, applauding her kids for their handiwork.

“I think this invention is so good guys,” she gushes.

Morning Fort Trains 😂 pic.twitter.com/4auYsDODDW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2020

In January, Kim gave fans an in-depth look at how her children like to spend their free time when she toured their vibrant, toy-filled play space in series of videos shared to her Instagram Stories.

“You guys always say my house is so minimal — well, you guys haven’t seen my playroom,” she begins.

Kim first kicks off the tour by showing off the room’s main area, which features a concert-like stage equipped with a drum set, a bin filled with microphones for karaoke and an array of Takashi Murakami Flower Cushions.

Image zoom The Kardashian-West family's playroom Kim Kardashian Instagram

Image zoom The Kardashian-West family's playroom Kim Kardashian Instagram

As seen in the videos, the kids’ massive playroom also houses a collection of toy horses, teddy bears and dinosaurs. In addition to shelves full of playthings, the area also boasts a ball pit with an attachable slide, an art easel for painting and a variety of dollhouses and baby carriages.

In one clip, Kim explains how she has set up a homework area — which includes a table that’s positioned in front of a well-organized bookcase — for studying. “This is where they do their homework. All in here is organized educational stuff,” she says.

In a different video, the SKIMS creator shows off “Chi’s world,” an area that has an ice-cream parlor play set and a faux grocery store that includes an actual cash register.

“You can actually ring people up in the grocery store,” she explains as she rings up a piece of toy bread after moving it down the conveyor belt.

Image zoom The Kardashian-West family's playroom Kim Kardashian Instagram

Image zoom The Kardashian-West family's playroom Kim Kardashian Instagram

Chicago’s area also includes a washer and dryer, so she can pretend to do laundry.

In the last clips, Kim can be seen opening the doors fo her children’s walk-in crafts closet, which contains bins filled with crayons, stamps and play-doh — all organized in respective sections with labels. Also in the wardrobe is a selection of costumes for dress-up.

“It’s a pretty organized area,” Kim says as she ends the tour. “So, this is where my kids have fun.”