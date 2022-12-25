Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Daughter North Singing with Sia at Family Christmas Party: Watch

North West joined Sia for a performance of the musician's song "Snowman" during the Kardashian's lavish Christmas party

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 25, 2022 10:47 AM
North west and sia sing. https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

North West was treated to an early Christmas present at the Kardashian family holiday party this year — singing with Sia!

During the lavish party on Christmas Eve, the 9-year-old joined the Australian singer to perform her wintry track "Snowman" as the pair stood inside a life-sized gift box.

Proud mom Kim Kardashian shared videos on her Instagram Story of daughter North enjoying her time in the spotlight, singing next to Sia with a microphone in hand. While Sia dressed elegant in a long, white tulle gown with a matching headpiece, North looked chic in a shimmering black ensemble.

"@Siamusic and North performing Snowman," wrote Kardashian, while sister Khloé Kardashian shared similar footage, writing, "We love you @siamusic."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Along with North, the SKIMS founder is also mom to daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West.

Earlier this week, North decided to cause a little mischief on behalf of her youngest brother's Elf on the Shelf for a TikTok video.

Setting her video to the track "Let It Snow," North used a KKW Beauty black liquid eyeliner to draw all over Psalm's face as he slept. After giving him a monocle, a curly mustache, a soul patch and drawings on his forehead, North carefully placed the eyeliner in the elf's arm next to her brother.

"Elf on the shelf ha ha ha," she captioned the video.

Just days before her trick on Psalm, North pranked her mom as she slept, pretending to shave off The Kardashians star's carefully-styled eyebrows.

Holding a pink eyebrow razor in her hand, North walked down the hallway and over to where her mom was sleeping. She began to use the razor on the area above Kardashian's eyebrows while trying to wake her up.

North started to shake Kardashian, saying "Mom, get up," to which the reality star mumbled that she was awake and slowly opened her eyes, only to see her thick brows looking much thinner, courtesy of TikTok's "fake eyebrow filter."

Kardashian then sat up and got a better look, saying, "North, this is not funny," as the pre-teen laughed in the background.

Related Articles
North West, Psalm
North West Draws on Brother Psalm's Face in Sneaky 'Elf on the Shelf' Prank — See the Video!
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7178528307145706795?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7178528307145706795&lang=en. Kimandnorth/Tiktok
Kim Kardashian Tells North She's 'Not Funny' After Pretending to Shave Her Eyebrows in Her Sleep
Halle Berry, winner of the #SeeHer Award, poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Halle Berry Shares Photos of Hilarious Elf on the Shelf Setups: 'Naughty Again This Year'
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7175304144637463851?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7175304144637463851&lang=en. Kimandnorth/Tiktok; Michael Jackson performs during halftime of a 52-17 Dallas Cowboys win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena California.
North West Lip-Syncs to Michael Jackson's 'Man in the Mirror' on TikTok — WATCH
Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse Of Family Christmas Prep: ‘North Got Creative W The Elves This Year’
Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Family Christmas Prep: 'North Got Creative With The Elves'
Kim Kardashian and North West
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Sunny Selfies with Daughter North — See the Photos!
Kris Jenner Displays 'Elf on a Shelf' Versions of Her and Her 12 Grandkids as She Preps for Christmas
See Kris Jenner's Epic 'Elf on a Shelf' Dolls of Her and Her 12 Grandkids amid Holiday Prep
Kim Kardashian, Lizzo and North
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch
https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/. Kim Kardashian/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kim Kardashian attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kim Kardashian Shares Relatable Mom Moment with Photo of Her Sleeping Arrangements: 'My Morning'
Kim and North Sing Santa Song on TikTok
Kim Kardashian and North West Get Festive With Singalong to Ariana Grande's 'Santa Tell Me'
North West Looks All Grown Up as She Heads to a Halloween Party with Her Friends
North West Dresses Up as Chilli from TLC in Leather 'No Scrubs'-Inspired Costume for Halloween
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Wishes Her a Happy Birthday with Sweet TikTok
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Wishes Her a Happy Birthday with Sweet TikTok
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
All About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4 Kids
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7162357188961324331?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7162357188961324331&lang=en. Kim Kardashian /Tik Tok; NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Kris Jenner attends Tiffany & Co. Celebrates 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, THE FOUR SEASONS OF TIFFANY at Studio 525 on October 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
North West Dresses Up As Grandma Kris Jenner to Celebrate Her 67th Birthday
North West Shares Sweet TikTok Wrapping Cousin Dream's Birthday Gifts: 'Looks So Good and Cute'
North West Shares Sweet Video Wrapping Cousin Dream's Birthday Gifts: 'Looks So Good and Cute'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjgOQS2sHUd/ kimkardashian Verified OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share! 23h
Watch Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago Correct Little Brother Psalm as They Sing Together