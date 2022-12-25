Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Daughter North Singing with Sia at Family Christmas Party: Watch

North West was treated to an early Christmas present at the Kardashian family holiday party this year — singing with Sia!

During the lavish party on Christmas Eve, the 9-year-old joined the Australian singer to perform her wintry track "Snowman" as the pair stood inside a life-sized gift box.

Proud mom Kim Kardashian shared videos on her Instagram Story of daughter North enjoying her time in the spotlight, singing next to Sia with a microphone in hand. While Sia dressed elegant in a long, white tulle gown with a matching headpiece, North looked chic in a shimmering black ensemble.

"@Siamusic and North performing Snowman," wrote Kardashian, while sister Khloé Kardashian shared similar footage, writing, "We love you @siamusic."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Along with North, the SKIMS founder is also mom to daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West.

Earlier this week, North decided to cause a little mischief on behalf of her youngest brother's Elf on the Shelf for a TikTok video.

Setting her video to the track "Let It Snow," North used a KKW Beauty black liquid eyeliner to draw all over Psalm's face as he slept. After giving him a monocle, a curly mustache, a soul patch and drawings on his forehead, North carefully placed the eyeliner in the elf's arm next to her brother.

"Elf on the shelf ha ha ha," she captioned the video.

Just days before her trick on Psalm, North pranked her mom as she slept, pretending to shave off The Kardashians star's carefully-styled eyebrows.

Holding a pink eyebrow razor in her hand, North walked down the hallway and over to where her mom was sleeping. She began to use the razor on the area above Kardashian's eyebrows while trying to wake her up.

North started to shake Kardashian, saying "Mom, get up," to which the reality star mumbled that she was awake and slowly opened her eyes, only to see her thick brows looking much thinner, courtesy of TikTok's "fake eyebrow filter."

Kardashian then sat up and got a better look, saying, "North, this is not funny," as the pre-teen laughed in the background.