Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Chicago and Niece True in Target: 'Dreams Do Come True'

"You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin and niece and I can't believe you are now four years old!," she continued. "You bring us so much joy and happiness every single day."Jenner ended her post by writing, "I love you so much Chi Chi!!!!! Have the most magical day!!" Chicago and True are two of Jenner's 10 grandchildren. She is also grandma to Psalm , 2, Stormi , 3, Dream , 5, Saint , 6, Reign , 7, North , 8, Penelope , 9, and Mason , 12. She is about to become a grandmother of 11 when her daughter Kylie Jenner gives birth to her second child