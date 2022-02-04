Kim Kardashian and daughter Chicago had a surprise run-in with True Thompson during a trip to Target Thursday

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Chicago and Niece True in Target: 'Dreams Do Come True'

Kim Kardashian's trip to Target turned into an adorable family reunion when she and daughter Chicago West ran into Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson.

Kim shared the sweet moment on her Instagram Story Thursday. The 41-year-old SKIMS mogul first posted a snap of 4-year-old daughter Chicago enjoying a ride on a shopping cart in the toy aisle.

"Dreams do come true!!" she captioned the photo. "Love a Target day with my Chi Chi"

The day got even better when they ran into Khloé's 3-year-old daughter True, whom the Good American businesswoman shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

In the clip, True and Chicago embrace one another as True picks up Chicago with joy.

"Look who we ran into at Target!" Kim is heard saying. "Oh my goodness."

The tots giggle as they hold hands and jump around and spin in the aisle together. It ends with Kim asking, "True do you want to see the things we got?"

Kim Kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Chicago, the youngest daughter of Kim and ex Kanye West, 44, turned 4 last month. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum celebrated with a sentimental tribute post on Instagram.

"My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns 4 today!" Kim wrote alongside various photographs and videos of her little one. "My independent baby girl twin."

"You are the most lovable huggable snuggable baby girl on the planet. The ultimate princess!" she continued. "I can't wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of lol."

The mother of four added: "You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!"

Grandma Kris Jenner also shared a sweet message to celebrate her granddaughter's day along with a collection of photos featuring herself with Chicago.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!!," Jenner wrote in the caption of her post. "You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!"