Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Moment Between Daughter North West and Sister Kourtney After Wedding
Kardashian family love all around!
In a carousel of pictures shared this Friday on Instagram, Kim Kardashian gave followers a behind-the-scenes look at sister Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding to Travis Barker.
In one of the pictures, the Dolce & Gabbana bride shares a sweet moment with her niece, North West, as she squeezes her cheeks while holding son Reign Disick with her other hand.
North, 8, is also featured in other pictures alongside her mom in matching all-black ensembles. In one shot, the mother-daughter duo share a kiss while another shows North smiling for a mirror selfie with her mom and aunt, Khloé Kardashian.
Kim, 41, donned a Black lace Dolce & Gabbana gown with some emerald-stoned and gold accessories for the occasion. The Kardashians star pinned her blonde curls up for a stylish updo, with the help of her hairstylist Chris Appleton. Makeup by Mario founder, Mario Dedivanovic, crafted her light makeup look.
RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Daughter Penelope Sleeping (In Her Dress!) After Mom's Wedding
As for North, whom Kim shares with Kanye West, the 8-year-old kept it cute with a pair of chunky combat boots and a long black and white printed robe. She added a small black Dolce & Gabbana purse to finish the look.
In addition to the family shots, Kim also provided fans with a closer look at Kourtney's extensive veil and short white wedding dress.
"KRAVIS FOREVER," Kim captioned the post.
On her Instagram Story, the KKW Beauty founder also shared more snaps of her daughter — whom she called her "baby" — smiling in Italy with Domenico Dolce, Stefano Gabbana and Gui Siqueira.
Kourtney, 43, tied the knot with the Blink-182 drummer, 46, last weekend in a stunning sunset ceremony in Italy in front of their families and close friends.
Kourtney's kids — sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9 — as well as Barker's son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23 were all in attendance. Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex and the father of her children, was not at the event.
The Poosh founder was reportedly in high spirits at her ceremony and reception, according to one source close to the couple.
"It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn't stop smiling," the insider told PEOPLE. "She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding."
Kim is the latest Kardashian-Jenner sister to share photos of her kids at the wedding. Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner shared some photos of her daughter Stormi at the wedding. Kourtney also shared a sweet snap of Penelope fast asleep after their nuptials in her party dress.