Kim Kardashian Shares Silly Photos from Bedtime with Kids Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3

The reality star shared a series of pictures on Instagram of her and three of her kids matching in SKIMS before bedtime

Kim Kardashian is enjoying a little playtime with her kids before bed.

The reality star, 41, shared a series of photos on Instagram Wednesday, featuring the mom and three of her kids laughing and striking silly poses while wearing matching black SKIMS loungewear.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Kardashian tries to pose for the camera with sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, her kids decide to climb on top of their mom and giggle instead.

In one picture, Saint sticks his foot in his mom's face while Chicago gives her a big kiss on the lips. Another photo shows Kardashian and her daughter holding up peace signs.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Last Nite Bedtime," the SKKN founder captioned the photos.

Last week, Kardashian shared photos with daughters Chicago and North, 9, as they visited an ad for her new skincare line starring Kardashian in Times Square.

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian

Left: Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram Center: Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram Right: Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In the first picture, shared on Kardashian's Instagram Story, North and Chicago smile as they pose in front of the reality star's face in the enormous ad in the background. A second photo shows North pointing out another SKKN ad around the corner, which features one of the products from the line.

Kardashian, who shares her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West, has been making lots of memories with her kids this summer. Earlier this month, the SKIMS founder shared other photos from her summer travels with her kids, including from a recent beach vacation.

"LIFE," she captioned the series of images where she seemingly recreates a 2019 beach shoot with her kids. In the first few photos, Kardashian tries to get the kids together in the same order and poses as in their previous shoot, with varying degrees of success.