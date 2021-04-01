The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, posted a series of photos from a tropical vacation on Thursday, lounging by the pool with her three youngest children

Kim Kardashian Has Her Spring Break Tanning Session Adorably Interrupted by Her Youngest Children

Kim Kardashian is on on mom duty, even during spring break!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, posted a series photos from a tropical vacation on Thursday, lounging by the pool with her three youngest children — her daughter Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 22 months.

In the photos, the kids climb on their mom and her lounge chair ready to play as she tries to soak up some sun.

"Mom life on vacay! #SpringBreak" Kim captioned the photos.

kim kardashian Image zoom Credit: Kim Kardashian/instagram

kim kardashian Image zoom Credit: Kim Kardashian/instagram

On Wednesday, Kim had an adorable photoshoot with the youngest siblings, as they posed in matching outfits.

Saint and Psalm wore white T-shirts and orange shorts along with footwear from her estranged husband Kanye West's Yeezy brand and Chicago wore an orange tank top with an orange mermaid tail skirt.

kim kardashian Image zoom Credit: Kim Kardashian/instagram

In all of the photos, Psalm kept a straight face as he held toy cars, Saint gave a beaming smile and Chicago struck modeling poses.

"3 out of 4," Kardashian captioned the photos.

The SKIMS founder's younger sister Kendall Jenner commented, "chi's little outfit 🥺❤️."

The mom of four's friend Malika Haqq gushed, "I mean... 😍😍😍," in the comments section.

Kardashian shares her four children with West, 43, whom she filed for divorce from in February.

That same month a source told PEOPLE the pair "have a different vision of the world and how their kids should be raised."