Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Son Saint Pretending to Be Dad Kanye West

Like father, like son!

On Friday, Kim Kardashian West shared two adorable shots of her 2½-year-old son, Saint, hiding behind a familiar face cutout.

In the first image posted on Instagram, Saint hilariously holds up Kanye West’s smiling face on a stick over his own.

“Guess who 😂” the 37-year-old mom captioned the post.

The face ensures that now his dad is not living with them, Saint can always have West’s face around the house.

On Sept. 19, the “I Love It” rapper announced he would be now living full time in Chicago, but without his wife and three kids, North, 5, Saint, and Chicago, 9 months.

According to a source close to the family, Kardashian West wanted to remain in Calabasas, California to raise their children.

“She thinks it’s best for the kids to continue their schedule in LA. North is in school and everything is working great,” the source said. “Kim doesn’t think a permanent move to Chicago benefits the kids. Also, Kim wants to be around her family as much as possible too. She loves their new house and it finally feels like a home to her.”

A few days later, it was reported that Kardashian West was skeptical about her husband’s decision and didn’t think he would actually move to the Windy City.

Regardless of what the family decides to do about their future living arrangements, Kardashian West is doing her best to support her husband — even if that means making cardboard cutouts of West’s face for her kids!

“She will be supportive of Kanye’s plans and they do have a house in Chicago too. Kanye has a tendency though to change his mind quickly, so she is just going along with his plans because it makes him happy,” a source of the reality star says. “Next week, something else might make him happier.”

West first revealed his plans to move back to his hometown while addressing a crowd at OpenMike, an event for Chicago high schoolers hosted by Chance the Rapper.

“I’ve got to let you all know, that I’m moving back to Chicago,” he said in a video obtained by TMZ, “and I’m never leaving again.” The audience then erupted into a spontaneous cheer of “Kanye! Kanye! Kanye! Kanye!”