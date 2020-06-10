The cute portrait comes just days after the family celebrated Kanye West's 43rd birthday

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Her 4 Children All Posed Together: 'My Whole Heart'

The crew's all here!

Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet family photo of her four children — daughters North, who turns 7 this month, Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 13 months — on her Instagram Wednesday.

In the picture, eldest daughter North can be seen sitting on the ground with her arms wrapped around youngest son Psalm. Chicago sits in the center of the frame, while Saint happily flashes a peace sign at the camera.

"My whole heart," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, captioned the cute shot.

The post comes just days after the family celebrated patriarch Kanye West's 43rd birthday.

On Monday, Kim shared several photos of Kanye to Instagram, writing in the caption alongside a pair of snaps featuring the couple, "Happy Birthday to my King."

On her Instagram Story, the mother of four thanked her husband of six years for staying true to himself.

"Happy birthday babe!" she wrote on one slide, adding in another, "thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are!"

"Life wouldn't be the same without you!" she added, following up the sweet message with two silly photos of the rapper with Saint.

Earlier in June, Kanye was spotted joining demonstrators in his hometown of Chicago to protest against policy brutality and systemic racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 in police custody after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground for nearly nine minutes with a knee on the unarmed man's neck, despite his repeated cries of "I can't breathe."

In addition to marching in Chicago, Kanye established a 529 college savings plan to fully cover tuition for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna, a representative for the rapper previously confirmed to PEOPLE. He also donated $2 million to support legal funds and the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Kim issued a statement in support of Black Lives Matter on May 30.

"For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on as my own," the KKW Beauty founder wrote.

"Not today, not anymore," she continued. "Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted. I am exhausted by the heartbreak I feel seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was murdered or locked away unjustly for being black."

"Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long."

