Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Her Youngest Kids Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½
Kim Kardashian is showing her babies some love.
On Friday, the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul shared a photo of her two youngest children, son Psalm, 2½, and daughter Chicago, 4, on Instagram.
In the snap, the siblings stood side-by-side on a park bench as Chicago sweetly gave her little brother a hug and kiss on the forehead. Psalm is wearing gray pants and a flannel while Chicago is rocking a Barbie t-shirt and pink shorts.
"Chi & Psalm 💘," Kardashian captioned the photo.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shares Psalm and Chicago with ex Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from last February. The two are also parents to daughter North, 8½, and son Saint, 6.
On Thursday, the mom of four also shared a few selfies on Instagram while laying in bed with North. The mother-daughter duo was all smiles as they hugged each other while wearing matching pink pajamas with hearts on them.
Kardashian simply captioned the post with a pink heart emoji.
Earlier this month, Kardashian appeared on the cover for the March issue of Vogue alongside all four of her children. North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm all had their turn in the spotlight, posing with their mom as well as taking photos on their own.
For the shoot, Kardashian and her kids hung out on the black basketball court at the family's Hidden Hills home in California.
North, who styled all of her siblings for the shoot, wore a white SKIMS t-shirt and a pair of her mom's ripped Levi jeans while practicing her basketball skills on the court. Saint looked too cool in a green Kawasaki shirt and purple pants, while Chicago wore a pink football jersey and magenta cowboy boots and Psalm dresses casually in a flannel and cargo pants.
Kardashian also spoke candidly about co-parenting with West, 44, in her Vogue interview, sharing that she always wants to be her "co-parent's biggest cheerleader" in front of the kids.
"You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best,' " she said. "Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through."