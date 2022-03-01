Kim Kardashian is a mom of four to Psalm, 2½, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and North, 8½

Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, During Their 'Morning Ride'

Kim Kardashian's little ones are riding around in style.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul shared a photo of her two youngest children, son Psalm, 2½, and daughter Chicago, 4, as they played outside.

The siblings matched in all black outfits as they posed smiling together while riding on their toy motorcycle.

"Morning ride," Kardashian simply captioned the post.

kim kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashaian/Instagram; Inset: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Last month, the reality star shared another photo of Chicago and Psalm spending time together.

In the snap, the siblings stood side-by-side on a park bench as Chicago sweetly gave her little brother a hug and kiss on the forehead. Psalm is wearing gray pants and a flannel while Chicago is rocking a Barbie t-shirt and pink shorts.

"Chi & Psalm 💘," Kardashian captioned the photo.

Kim Kardashian with her children Kim Kardashian and her kids | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian has been showing off her kids on social media a lot recently. Her love for her children is even on full display in her home, and she showed off cute scrapbooks she has for each of them during a tour for Vogue's latest installment of their Objects of Affection video series.

The books include letters the reality star penned to each of her children and sentimental photos like sonograms, baby shower snapshots and birth announcements that were shared online.

Referencing the evolution of social media, Kardashian said, "It's so interesting you'll see emojis for such a thing. For Saint, I announced him with emojis. Snapchat was such a thing."

"I guess I'd have to do a TikTok announcement these days," Kardashian joked.