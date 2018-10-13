Pretty in Pink! Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of North and Cousin True Playing Together

True cousin bonding!

On Friday, Kim Kardashian West posted a photo on Instagram of daughter North playing with Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, on the youngest’s first half-birthday.

“Cousin Love 💕,” Kim captioned the photo on Instagram.

North, 5, is seen wearing an adorable pink dress and matching tie-dye socks while True is in a cute white dress and a silver bow.

Kim’s oldest sweetly showed the six-month-old how an activity cube worked.

Auntie Kourtney Kardashian also celebrated True’s half-birthday Friday with a picture of herself, flaunting her flat tummy.

“The middle of the night when my niece true was born,” Kourtney, 34, wrote. “Today she is 6 months old.”

The photo of the cousins is Kim’s first Instagram post since her husband Kanye West visited President Donald Trump in the White House Thursday.

“Kim is very uncomfortable and unhappy with the whole situation,” a source told PEOPLE.

“She finds Kanye brilliant, so it makes her upset when he goes on these public rants and comes across as someone who isn’t well,” the source added.

RELATED ARTICLE: Kim Kardashian Knows Kanye West ‘Isn’t Healthy Right Now,’ Source Says

On Thursday, Kanye explained that he had been misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“Kim’s family thinks he needs help, but Kanye doesn’t, so it won’t happen,” the source added.

Khloé, 34, on the other hand, opened up on Instagram about the past six months since True’s birth, which was tainted by Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

“In 6 months time you can either be in the same place or a better place,” the Good American founder wrote her Instagram Story. “Focus everyday on improving your Health, Wealth, and Happiness. It will take time but you can make it happen.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED ARTICLE: Khloé Kardashian Reflects on Life 6 Months After Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

She added in a second post, “You become a master of your life when you learn how to control where your attention goes. Value what you give your energy and time to.”

A source close to the Kardashians told PEOPLE that Khloé still struggles with trusting Tristan, 27, and that she was postponing moving to Cleveland where he plays.

“It’s, of course, difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad,” the source said.