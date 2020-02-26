Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Herself Dropping Daughter North Off at School

Selfies before school!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet Instagram photo of herself dropping her and husband Kanye West‘s 6-year-old daughter North off at school.

“School Drop Off,” Kim, 39, simply captioned the post, adding three white heart emojis.

In the shot, Kim shows off her best kissy face while North smiles softly at the camera.

The KKW Beauty founder wore all black for the occasion while North sported a white polo shirt underneath a black jacket — presumably her school uniform.

Kim and Kanye, 42, are also parents to sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 9 months, and daughter Chicago, 2.

Kim’s adorable mother-daughter moment with North comes just one day after she revealed a sweet message from her children on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

Written in black ink on a legal pad from Staples, the heartwarming, simple message (presumably drawn up by either Saint or North) reads, “I Love You Mom” near the top of the page.

“”I love how my kids leave me notes for my meetings,” Kim wrote on top of the photo.

Kim has long been open about how being a parent of four with West is both wildly fulfilling and sometimes difficult to balance.

Earlier this month, she spoke about motherhood to Laura Wasser on the latter’s All’s Fair podcast about the potential of expanding her family, explaining that the desire is there, but the resources might be a different story.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“I just can’t do more ’cause I really want to go to school and I really want to do all this stuff. … I could do two more, but I just don’t think I should,” Kim said in the segment, shared exclusively by TMZ. “I’d have to go through [in vitro fertilization]. I’m gonna turn 40 — I don’t want to be an old mom. I think four’s good.”

“I think everyone needs attention,” the reality star and law student added of her kids. “And just seeing how my mom is 64 and we still don’t stop bugging her … at [almost] 40, I’m calling her daily, all day long.”