Kim Kardashian Shares North's Impressive Drawings of Brother Psalm and Grandmother Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian is proud of her daughter's drawing skills.

The proud mom of four, 42, shared some creations by her oldest on her Instagram Story Monday, first sharing photos of her daughter's impressive pencil drawings.

After drawing a portrait of rapper Ice Spice, North, 9½, moved on to drawing members of her family. In one photo, she drew little brother Psalm, 3½, wearing a t-shirt and a chain with his hair touseled.

In another, she took on drawing "Lovey" Kris Jenner, doing a great job of nailing the momager in a blazer-style top.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier Monday, the mother-daughter duo teamed up with one of Kardashian's good friends, influencer Olivia Pierson, for a new video.

In the clip, the trio performed a routine to Mariah Carey's track "It's a Wrap" and mouthed the lyrics to the song before North, 9½, ran toward the camera.

For the dance, the SKIMS founder wore a cropped black T-shirt and black sweatpants while North rocked a gray T-shirt and pink shorts. Pierson, 33, dressed in all black in a sweatshirt, sweatpants and a bucket hat.

"It's a wrap for you baby," Kardashian wrote in the caption.

In addition to North and Psalm, Kardashian is also mom to Chicago, 5, and Saint, 7, all of whom she shares with ex Kanye West.

The mom of four shared a carousel of cool pics on Instagram over the weekend, showing off her kids' ski talents — while debuting another new hairstyle.

Days after adding bangs to her brunette locks, the SKIMS mogul seemingly returned to a honey-blonde hue while she and the kids enjoyed some fresh powder.

Kardashian, dressed in an all-black outfit, and North, in a silvery ski suit, rode the lift, while adorable Psalm mugged for the camera. Meanwhile, Chicago sported a hot-pink ensemble and Saint looked on while they mastered the mountain.